Suresh Kumar Gupta Is New Administrative Secretary SED
Date
10/10/2024 9:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Following the pre-mature repatriation of Alok Kumar, the government Thursday assigned Suresh Kumar Gupta (IFS) the post of administrative secretary, School Education Department in addition to his own duties.
Kumar was holding the charge of administrative secretary for School Education Department and Higher Education Department.
Commissioner Secretary to the Government (GAD), Sanjeev Verma said that the assignments were ordered by the Lieutenant Governor.
The order states that Shaleen Kabra (IAS) financial commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department (Additional charge of Financial Commissioner Revenue) shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
It also said that Dheeraj Gupta, (IAS) Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment shall
hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary,
Information Technology Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
The GAD further said that Suresh Kumar Gupta (IFS) Principal Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, School Education Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.
“Rashmi Singh, (IAS) Commissioner/Secretary to the
Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department (Additional Charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi) shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department in addition to her own duties till further orders,” it reads.
