Uline Signs On As Transfix Shipper App Pro Customer

Transfix, a leading provider of next-generation software and data solutions for the freight industry, today announced that

Uline, the top distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials in North America, has signed on as a Transfix Shipper App Pro customer. Shipper App, a source-to-settle Management System (TMS), is designed to help logistics teams streamline freight operations and expertly manage their Volume LTL and FTL freight networks.

"Over the years, Uline has exemplified what it means to innovate and optimize freight management," said Drew McElroy, President and Co-founder of Transfix. "By utilizing our modern, multimodal TMS, Uline is poised to unlock new levels of efficiency and visibility within their supply chain operations."

"We have found that the Transfix Shipper app offers the right size, fit, and functionality to suit all our needs," said Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at Uline. "We believe that the platform will empower Uline to be more agile, efficient, and data-driven in our approach to freight management."

The Transfix Shipper App is built to handle the complexity of modern logistics while providing a straightforward and intuitive user experience. Tailored to the unique needs of its customers, the platform offers features such as instant capacity booking, freight audit and settlement, live shipment tracking, and procurement management, making it an invaluable tool for transportation professionals.

About Transfix

In June 2024, Transfix pivoted its core business to solely focus on powerful software and data solutions for brokers, shippers, and carriers. Backed by ten years of expertise, innovation, and a deep understanding of the logistics operations of many of the largest businesses in North America, Transfix's expansive SaaS feature suite and data models are designed to bring operational efficiency and visibility to various stages of the truckload lifecycle and to deliver significant reduction in processing cost. Visit transfix to learn more about our new mission to help drive modern supply chain performance and impact at scale with the next-generation in freight technology.

About Uline

Uline, a family-owned business, is the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America. For over 40 years, we've stayed committed to providing the highest levels of service and quality products to our customers. Depend on Uline to build your business - we won't let you down.

