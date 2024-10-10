Media reports Israeli air attacks murder civilians in Syria

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, an Israeli targeting a residential area in Damascus resulted in the tragic deaths of at least seven civilians, including women and children, while injuring another 11 individuals, according to reports from Syrian media. The airstrike involved three missiles fired from Israeli aircraft over the Golan Heights, which struck the Mezzeh neighborhood, causing significant material damage to the surrounding buildings, as reported by the state news agency SANA, citing military sources.



The location of the attack was notably close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, which raises concerns about the implications of such military actions in a densely populated area. According to the Saudi outlet Al-Hadath, which was referenced by Israeli media, the missiles were aimed at a Hezbollah official responsible for Unit 4400, a division alleged to be involved in supplying the Lebanese Shia militia with weapons sourced from Iran.



Israel has yet to make an official statement regarding the airstrike. Historically, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted numerous strikes within Syria over recent years, actions that Damascus and other regional entities have condemned as blatant violations of Syrian sovereignty. On the rare occasions when Israel has acknowledged these operations, it has typically framed them as acts of pre-emptive self-defense against perceived threats posed by Iran and its support for Hezbollah and other allied groups.



This latest airstrike comes amidst an escalation of tensions in the region, with Israeli ground forces currently engaged in operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah. This campaign, which began last month, has seen a series of air and missile strikes as part of Israel's broader strategy to counter threats it associates with Iranian influence and military support for militant groups in the region.



As the situation continues to unfold, the humanitarian impact of such military actions raises pressing questions about the ongoing conflict and its toll on innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108766388