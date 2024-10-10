GPA’S Transformation: A Retail Giant’S Journey To Profitability

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Marcelo Pimentel, CEO of GPA, has led the retail giant through a significant transformation since April 2022. The company, valued at R$1.47 billion ($295 million), has made substantial progress in its restructuring efforts.



Pimentel's initial move involved halting over 300 projects to focus on essential operations for the food retail group. The Minuto Pão de Açúcar convenience store format emerged as a key expansion priority.



This strategy improved same-day delivery rates from 45% to 80%. Pimentel believes the company is now in the final stretch of its restructuring process. He aims to make GPA profitable as quickly as possible, starting in 2025.



GPA has raised nearly R$2 billion ($400 million) by selling non-core assets since 2022. These sales included the company's headquarters and fuel station network.



The group also divested its stakes in Cnova and the Colombian supermarket chain Éxito. These moves have significantly reduced the company's debt burden.







The company's financial health has shown marked improvement. GPA closed the second quarter with a record gross margin of 28.2%. Its adjusted EBITDA increased by 34.8% to R$396 million ($79.2 million).



However, the company still reported a net loss of R$332 million ($66.4 million), an improvement from the previous year's R$425 million ($85 million) loss.

GPA's Strategic Moves

A recent development raised some concerns. Assa, a former GPA subsidiary, received a notification from the Federal Revenue Service.



The notice involved the seizure of assets worth R$1.25 billion ($250 million) due to tax contingencies related to GPA. Pimentel reassured them that this issue was already accounted for in their balance sheets.



GPA's expansion plans focus heavily on São Paulo, with an emphasis on the Minuto Pão de Açúcar format. The company has opened 110 stores in the past two years, mostly under this brand.



Pimentel plans to continue this expansion pace, opening 50–60 stores annually. The Extra brand is undergoing a revamp, shifting away from the hypermarket model.



GPA is positioning Extra as a neighborhood supermarket with a strong focus on perishables. This move aims to avoid direct competition with cash-and-carry formats.



GPA has also made significant strides in its digital operations. The company closed its James delivery service and restructured its e-commerce model.



Now, all online orders are fulfilled from stores, improving delivery times and reducing logistical costs. The company is investing heavily in technology, particularly in artificial intelligence.

GPA's Digital Transformation

GPA is using AI to segment customers in its loyalty program, Pão de Açúcar Mais. This approach has led to more targeted offerings and increased sales.



Retail media has become a new focus area for GPA. The company is leveraging its customer data to create personalized marketing opportunities.



This initiative has shown promising results, with some targeted campaigns achieving a 700% increase in sales for specific products. Pimentel envisions a future where GPA can offer hyperpersonalized experiences to its customers.



The company aims to use AI to understand individual shopping behaviors and tailor interactions accordingly. This ambitious goal is expected to materialize in the second half of 2025.



As GPA continues its transformation, the company remains focused on leveraging its strengths in the Brazilian retail market.



With a clear strategy and improving financials, GPA is positioning itself for a more profitable and competitive future in the evolving retail landscape.

