عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

What Age Should You See Your First Horror Film?


10/10/2024 5:24:09 AM

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
What Age Should You See Your First Horror Film? Image
By Livy Beaner // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ video + INFOGRAPHIC If your interest in horror started when you were a kid, chances are you still can't get enough. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who celebrate Halloween revealed more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans polled enjoyed horror movies when they were a child, and [...]

MENAFN10102024003911003267ID1108765695


SWNS Digital

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search