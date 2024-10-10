Harris unveils stance on ‘talks with Putin’

(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President and presidential nominee Kamala Harris has firmly stated that any discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir must include Ukrainian participation. In a recent interview with CBS, Harris made it clear that she would not engage in bilateral talks with the Russian leader without the involvement of Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of Ukrainian in determining its future.



When asked about the possibility of direct discussions with Putin, Harris responded, “Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no. Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine.” This statement underscores the Biden administration's commitment to ensuring that Ukraine's voice is central to any negotiations regarding its territory and governance.



The Vice President was also questioned about Ukraine’s long-standing aspiration to join NATO. While she did not provide a definitive answer on whether she supports Ukraine's NATO membership, she indicated that the issue would be addressed when it becomes relevant. “Right now, we are supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked aggression,” she stated, reinforcing the current focus on military assistance.



Harris took the opportunity to critique her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, who has claimed that he could end the conflict within 24 hours if re-elected. She argued that such a promise equates to surrender, suggesting that Trump’s approach lacks the seriousness required to address the complexities of the situation. “He talks about, oh, he can end it on day one. You know what that is? It’s about surrender,” she remarked.



Trump’s position includes vague proposals to negotiate peace, such as preventing Ukraine from joining NATO and creating a demilitarized zone along the current front lines. However, Harris dismissed these notions, indicating that the Biden administration’s strategy prioritizes supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.



As the conflict continues to unfold, Harris’s remarks reflect a broader commitment by the Biden administration to uphold Ukrainian agency and security in international discussions, asserting that any potential resolution must prioritize the interests and voices of those directly affected by the ongoing war.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108764726