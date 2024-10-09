ACC Exports Reach JD1.041B In Q3 Of 2024

The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) recorded exports totalling JD1.041 billion during the first nine months of 2024 (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) recorded exports totalling JD1.041 billion during the first nine months of 2024, according to certificates of origin issued for shipments to Arab and foreign markets last week. This marks a slight increase compared to JD1.037 billion in the same period last year. The Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

The chamber's statistical data, also revealed a 6.6% rise in the number of certificates of origin issued, with 29,460 certificates issued between January and September 2024, up from 27,643 certificates during the same period in 2023, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Saudi Arabia has led the destinations for exports with 8,848 certificates, followed by the UAE with 3,086, Iraq with 1,898, Egypt with 894, and Switzerland with 21 certificates.

In terms of export value, Iraq topped the list, receiving goods worth approximately JD511 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with JD91 million, Egypt with JD78 million, the UAE with JD65 million, and Switzerland with JD50 million.

Exports during the first nine months of 2024 were distributed across several categories, with foreign goods (re-exports) accounting for JD517 million, industrial products for JD211 million, agricultural products for JD143 million, and Arab products for JD68 million. The remaining exports included other product categories.

The Amman Chamber of Commerce issues certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and natural resource products, as well as for foreign goods being re-exported and those purchased locally under specific guidelines.

Additionally, the chamber provides certificates of origin for Jordanian industrial products upon request, based on original factory invoices duly certified by an industrial chamber, ensuring the goods are of Jordanian origin.