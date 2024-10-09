ICC Qatar Discusses Issues Shaping Future Of Trade And Treasury

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Qatar, in collaboration with MERGE, hosted the inaugural Qatar Trade and Treasury Thought Leaders Roundtable at the Qatar Chamber premises in Doha.

The roundtable brought together key stakeholders from leading banks and fintech companies, including Masraf Al Rayan, Commercial of Qatar, Qatar National Bank, Standard Chartered, Mashreq Bank, Finastra, CQUR Bank, GBM Qatar, and Naxxum.

Moderated by Eleanor Hill, Content Director at MERGE, the discussion delved into pressing issues shaping the future of trade and treasury. As Qatar continues its ambitious National Vision 2030 plan, the roundtable explored the role of economic diversification, trade digitalisation, sustainability, Islamic finance, and regulation, in transforming the country's financial landscape.

Participants unanimously agreed on the need for continuous collaboration between financial institutions, corporates, and regulators to successfully navigate the road ahead for Qatar's trade and treasury sectors.

The roundtable served as a primer to the upcoming 'Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit 2025' – organised by MERGE with the support of ICC Qatar, set to take place in February 2025.

Reflecting on the debate, MERGE's Content Director said:“It was an honour to chair such a dynamic and insightful roundtable in Doha. The candid conversations highlighted the transformation challenges and opportunities within Qatar's trade and treasury sectors. From digitalisation to sustainability, it's clear that the potential benefits ahead are vast, but they will require collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to progress. To effect this change, we must go beyond talk and ensure these discussions translate into action.”