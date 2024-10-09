FISME To Be The Ecosystem Partner Of India Blockchain Summit 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 9 (KNN) The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has joined forces with the India Blockchain Summit (IBS) 2024 as an ecosystem partner, aiming to enhance MSME involvement in the rapidly evolving blockchain sector.

The summit, scheduled for October 19, 2024, at the Talkatora Indoor in New Delhi, is poised to be a landmark event in shaping the future of blockchain in India.

IBS 2024 is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates to the venue, with an additional 100,000 viewers joining via global livestream.

The event will bring together a diverse array of participants, including investors, policymakers, technology influencers, C-suite executives, and entrepreneurs, all converging to contribute to the development of forward-thinking blockchain strategies.

The summit boasts an impressive line-up of partners, with more than 500 blockchain companies, associations, and accelerators lending their support.

It will also showcase 250 blockchain start-ups, providing a platform for emerging innovators to present their ideas.

The presence of over 200 investors at the event suggests the potential for investments exceeding USD 1 billion, underscoring the significant economic impact of the blockchain sector.

Beyond its focus on technological advancements, IBS 2024 aims to address broader societal issues.

The event will feature discussions on sustainability and women empowerment, highlighting the potential of blockchain technology to drive positive change across various sectors of society.

As the ecosystem partner, FISME will play a crucial role in facilitating MSME participation, offering support and resources to smaller enterprises looking to engage with blockchain technology.

The India Blockchain Summit 2024 is positioned as a transformative event, bridging the gap between current technological capabilities and future blockchain innovations.

It offers attendees the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain insights into emerging trends, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of India's digital economy.

