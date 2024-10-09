From Vision To Impact: Celebrating Leadership At The IBG Summit

(MENAFN- 3BL) In September, Expedia Group proudly hosted its 2nd annual Inclusion Business Group (IBG) Summit, bringing together our IBG global leaders from across the globe for two dynamic days in our Austin office. The summit was a powerful opportunity for IBG leaders to collaborate on strategic initiatives, strengthen networks, and enhance their professional development. This year's theme focused on driving inclusion and belonging across our organization and creating a lasting impact through actionable outcomes that connect to the business.

Inclusion Business Groups (IBGs) are strategic, self-organized, and sponsored by the Inclusion & Diversity team. They focus on advancing inclusion, awareness, development, and a sense of belonging for underrepresented identities at Expedia Group. IBGs are vital to our business as they foster a diverse and inclusive work environment, providing employees a platform to connect, share experiences, and support one another, thereby enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

The goals of the 2024 IBG Summit were to increase strategic alignment between inclusion and diversity goals, IBG goals and the business; increase sentiments of belonging and awareness onsite for Austin; and empower IBG board members to exemplify leadership qualities while championing inclusive practices. This 2-day summit consisted of over 15 sessions including an“Ask Me Anything” discussion with our Chief People Office, Christine Deputy and a panel featuring our IBG Executive Sponsors.

Below, read reflections from some of our attendees and organizers who shared their sentiments on the experience.

“At this year's summit, we made an impact by developing as well as empowering our IBGs as leaders who are integral to our mission, fostering a community that truly reflects the diversity of the travelers we serve, and sharing the authentic well-traveled stories of our communities to amplify our commitment to an inclusive travel ecosystem. Sentiments of belonging for summit attendees went up by 100%.

So how do I try to sum up in one word the months of preparation and planning for the second IBG Summit at Expedia Group? One word comes to mind: unforgettable. Executing this summit was a true honor and shows what we can accomplish when our teams as well as stakeholders come together to rally behind our EG value to include consciously.”

Guishard Revan, Global Senior Manager, Inclusion and Diversity

“Gandhi said“Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.”

Last week was a true testament to this life philosophy. Expedia Group hosted our 2nd annual IBG Summit in Austin. I was honored to attend as Global Partnerships Chair of our Latinx at Expedia & Allies for Development (LEAD) IBG. Joining over 70 EG leaders from around the world, including the rest of the LEAD Board was truly an amazing experience to witness.

IBGs or also known as Employee Resource Groups are at the cornerstone of building an inclusive workplace. Employees must feel safe, supported, and empowered, and we are committed to doing this at Expedia Group.”

Melissa Cano, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist

“I am feeling extremely grateful to have spent this week with our amazing IBG board members, advocating, brainstorming, and advancing our impactful work in the inclusion and diversity space at Expedia Group. Being part of this group has been one of the most fulfilling experiences.

Expedia Group has IBGs focused on giving underrepresented groups-such as our Asian community, those with disabilities, our Black community, our Latinx community, our Indigenous community, our queer community, veterans, and women-a voice in the company and a seat at the table. There are many reasons why diverse teams excel, and EG is a true testament to that.”

Brandon Robbers, Business Development Manager

“We dedicate our time to not only advancing our workplace goals and commitment to inclusion but also our commitment as a brand to break down barriers to travel. Travel is a force for good and everyone should be able to access that opportunity. In a world that is so divisive and so challenging for many, coming together with this group gives me hope.”

Mubaraka Malbari, Senior Manager, Marketing

“IBGs open a world of opportunities for our employees. In addition to their day jobs, active members get to stretch some muscles that they normally wouldn't be able to. Development opportunities, increased sense of belonging and community building all lie at the heart of these intersectional communities. The impact of these groups on their members goes beyond boosting their engagement. IBGs truly represent an opportunity to influence the business from all divisions, levels and geographies. This Summit is a testament to the above and those who tried once say there's nothing quite like it.”

Francisco Gallego, Global I&D Manager, Inclusion and Diversity

As we wrapped up the IBG Summit, it's important to remember that the work doesn't end here. This summit has been a catalyst for driving real change, but to maintain momentum, we must continue to champion inclusion and diversity in every facet of Expedia Group. Our commitment goes beyond the conversations we've had - it's about turning ideas into action. Together, we'll take the insights, strategies, and partnerships developed at the summit, and use them to create measurable impact throughout the year and beyond.

