The Inaugural Everest North American Curling Club Championship Makes Curling TV History

Houston, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, October 9, 2024 -- As the curling phenomenon grows across North America, Everest Funeral Concierge is proud to announce a total reach of 2.2 million Americans for the first-ever Everest North American Curling Club Championships and highlight shows on the CBS Sports Network, an unprecedented engagement figure for the sport.

The matches between the top women's and men's club curling teams in the U.S. and Canada held in Lafayette, Colorado in September made curling TV history.

Broadcast live, this original event spotlighting the national rivalry was created by Everest Funeral Concierge in collaboration with USA Curling and Curling Canada. Team Canada emerged as the winners of the hard-fought championship.

“As one of the fastest growing winter sports, it's clear that there is an appetite for watching club-level curling on TV and we couldn't be more excited to see that enthusiasm validated by the estimated U.S. viewer numbers,” said Mark Duffey, President and CEO, Everest Funeral Concierge.“We look forward to building upon the success of the inaugural competition to fill the void in amateur curling and help grow the game.”

The matches featured advanced ice-side LED panels, top TV production, play-by-play by TSN's Bryan Mudryk, and sideline commentary with a new twist --“Ask a Pro” timeout support from Canadian and U.S. Olympic champions, Jennifer Jones and Matt Hamilton. Teams could call upon the pro curler commentators to join them on the ice and while mic'd offer tips or simply reassure players that their strategy was rock-solid.

Hamilton, a member of the U.S. men's gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Winter Olympics said,“The ENACCC was one of the most visually awesome curling setups I've ever seen, and I've seen a lot! It's so cool to see how curling has grown and is continuing to evolve. It was amazing to be part of it. Now I'm tempted to play club nationals next year for a chance to play in this premier event!”

Fans who missed the live televised events or want to replay the historic curling competitions can watch on demand on the Everest Curling YouTube channel starting at 10 am Eastern on October 9.

ABOUT EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, our 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with our life insurance company partners, to get money to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. Serving as an impartial advocate for families, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. Millions of people across the U.S., Canada, and the UK are covered by Everest. Visit for more information.

ABOUT USA CURLING

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Toyota, ISS (Ice, Sports & Solar), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of the World Curling Federation and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. To learn more, visit usacurling.org.

ABOUT CURLING CANADA

Curling Canada is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in Canada. In cooperation with its Provincial and Territorial Member Associations from across Canada, Curling Canada provides programs and services to curlers ranging from the youngest 'little rocker' (age 7 and up), to those participating at ages 70 and over – and from aspiring Olympians and Paralympians to Canadians with special needs, coaches, curling facility operators, ice makers and officials. Curling Canada also oversees and provides the comprehensive management of the Season of Champions event portfolio; develops and administers the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) for Olympic qualification; and organizes and operates the championship system for Youth (under 20, under 18), Seniors (over 50), Mixed Fours, Mixed Doubles, Women, Men, University, College and Wheelchair. To learn more, visit .

