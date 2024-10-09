Amman Stock Exchange records modest increase

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Amman recorded a modest increase, closing up by 0.37 percent, reaching a level of 2,374 points. This positive shift in the reflects a general uptick in trading activity.



During the session, approximately 2.8 million shares changed hands, resulting in a total trading value of around 3 million dinars. This activity stemmed from a total of 2,084 transactions executed throughout the day.



A closer look at the performance of individual companies reveals a mixed bag. Out of the traded companies, 20 experienced a decline in their share prices, indicating some areas of concern for investors. In contrast, 30 companies saw their share prices increase, suggesting positive sentiment and potential growth opportunities. Additionally, 32 companies managed to maintain stable share prices, reflecting a level of consistency amidst the fluctuations.



Overall, the day's trading session highlights a dynamic market environment in the Amman Stock Exchange, with a blend of rising, falling, and stable stock performances contributing to the day's positive closing. As the market continues to evolve, investors will be keenly watching for trends and potential shifts in the coming days.

MENAFN09102024000045015687ID1108761780