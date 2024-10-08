Campaign Raises Donations For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Nonprofit organization Unidos pelo Líbano (UPL), which is Portuguese for United for Lebanon, is conducting an eponymous donations campaign. The funds raised will be used in purchasing medicine, an item the country had been in need of even before the ongoing conflict had begun.

UPL and Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil (Fambras) chairman Mohamed Zoghbi said the sole purpose of the campaign is to help Lebanon.“The country is going through a crisis that is above and beyond the ongoing conflict. Prior to it, an economic and social crisis had already been underway. We wish to assist the people and the government of Lebanon,” Zoghbi told ANBA this Tuesday (8). The campaign relies on the support of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Zoghbi recently visited the Arab country and met with local authorities and Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegates. He also visited the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon.“In normal times, this hospital treats 400 children for their conditions. As their families flee, these children are no longer getting treatment. It's an extremely delicate situation,” he said regarding the consequences of the conflict.

Residents leave their homes in Lebanon

Medicines being purchased include anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, and painkillers. Some of the leading laboratories in Brazil, Zoghbi said, are also supplying medication. These donations get routed to the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC), an arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and are flown out to Lebanon on board Brazilian government flights deployed to rescue Brazilian citizens in Lebanon.

Thousands of Lebanese citizens are leaving the country for Syria, Jordan, and other countries they have nationality for. Some of the aid is expected to be flown to Lebanon before the end of this week.

Zoghbi said government entities including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Air Force, the ABC, Aeronáutica, the ABC, and others are supporting the campaign. Last Sunday (6), a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) flight to Lebanon carried 20,000 syringe-and-needle kits and 4,000 needles to be donated. The organization Unidos pelo Líbano was established in 2020 to support Lebanon in the wake of the explosion at the Port of Beirut.

Make a donation:

Bank details:

Banco do Brasil

Branch 8258-9

Account no. 875-3

PIX: CNPJ no. 47.889.676/0001-41

PIX QR Code is available her .

