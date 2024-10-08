Jconnelly Promotes Jami Schlicher To Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Schlicher to Shape Strategic Direction and Spearhead Innovation

JConnelly, a leading integrated communications and digital agency, is proud to announce the of Jami Schlicher to Chief Strategy Officer. This appointment marks a strategic advancement for the agency as it continues to drive innovation and excellence across its services.

Ms. Schlicher recently celebrated her fifteen-year anniversary at JConnelly, where she has most recently served as Managing Director, overseeing strategy and management for high-profile clients and crisis engagements. In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, she will continue to be directly involved with these clients while leading strategic initiatives across the agency.

Jennifer Connelly, Founder and Co-CEO of JConnelly, said, "For the past fifteen years, I've had the privilege of working alongside Jami, witnessing firsthand how her dedication and strategic insight consistently elevate the value we deliver to our clients. Her promotion to Chief Strategy Officer reflects her exceptional leadership and her deep commitment to driving meaningful impact for those we serve. Jami has an exceptional ability to anticipate client needs, foster strong relationships, and lead our teams in developing strategies and delivering outcomes that create lasting value. In her new role, she will continue to shape the future of our agency, enhancing the impact we have on our clients and partners."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Ms. Schlicher will play a pivotal role in shaping JConnelly's strategic direction by spearheading innovation. She will lead the implementation of best practices, mentor client service teams, and drive the agency's ongoing digital evolution.

"I've been fortunate to work alongside and learn from Jennifer, one of the most talented professionals in our industry. Her relentless 24/7 dedication to our clients and team is truly inspiring," said Ms. Schlicher. "I am honored to step into this new role, supporting our strategic vision, fostering innovation, and ensuring that JConnelly continues to deliver exceptional value for our clients."

Ms. Schlicher's appointment follows JConnelly's 20th anniversary and other key leadership appointments including the return of Carol Graumann as Co-CEO and promotion of Jaime Doyle to President.

Under the executive leadership team, JConnelly introduced a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for clients last year. This innovative offering has already demonstrated impressive results for clients, including a remarkable 220% increase in one brand's online following and a 93% boost in engagements.

"Our vibrant, supportive culture is central to attracting and retaining empowered team members, with nearly 30% of our staff having been with us for over a decade," said JConnelly President Jaime Doyle. "This strong foundation fosters unity, strengthens connections, and fuels our drive for innovation, keeping us at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions for our clients."

"Ms. Schlicher is perfectly suited for the role of Chief Strategy Officer and the ideal person to lead our strategic initiatives. Her extensive experience, tenure, and proven leadership are integral in driving growth and innovation," added Mr. Doyle. "And as we continue to expand and navigate new opportunities, her vision and expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of our company and her contributions will help us bring even greater value to our team and our clients and partners."

