Tarps Plus Prepares For Florida Impact As Hurricane Milton Approaches Gulf Coast

- Michael SteinGEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With Florida facing the direct path of Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 4 storm expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area, Tarps Plus is ready to help. Communities across Florida are bracing for the second major hurricane in just weeks, following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene. Now, with Milton's life-threatening storm surge and winds projected to cause catastrophic damage, Tarps Plus is fully stocked with hurricane tarps to aid in recovery.A Double Hit: Helene and MiltonHurricane Helene, which slammed into Florida less than two weeks ago, left behind a trail of destruction in its wake. From flooding to roof damage, many communities are still in recovery mode. Hurricane Milton, now intensifying with sustained winds of up to 160 mph and storm surges predicted to reach as high as 12-15 feet in some areas, adds even greater urgency for residents to protect their homes and businesses. Tarps Plus is ramping up efforts, offering same-day shipping and immediate support to meet the overwhelming demand for tarps as Florida prepares for yet another major storm.Decades of Hurricane ReliefKnown as“Hurricane Mike” within the industry, Michael Stein, CEO of Tarps Plus, earned this nickname for the pivotal role he played in providing tarps during past hurricane seasons.“Our mission has always been to be there for communities when they need us most,” says Michael Stein.“We've increased our inventory of high-grade tarps to ensure fast delivery to those in need across Florida and beyond.”Tarps Plus' reputation as the leading supplier of hurricane tarps is built on years of experience and reliability. From working with FEMA and local agencies to providing homeowners and contractors with durable, heavy-duty tarps, Tarps Plus continues to be the go-to resource for disaster relief.Why It MattersWith Hurricane Milton forecasted to make landfall in the coming days, time is of the essence. Tarps will be essential for protecting exposed structures from further damage, especially with flooding and wind damage expected to reach catastrophic levels. Residents, contractors, and emergency response teams are urged to place their orders now to secure tarps for immediate protection.About Tarps PlusFounded in 2000, Tarps Plus has a 24-year history of supplying high-quality, durable tarps to disaster-stricken areas. With a commitment to fast delivery and product reliability, Tarps Plus has worked with government agencies, contractors, and homeowners to provide essential protection during hurricane recovery.

