Kuwait Cabinet Reassures About Readiness For Any Emergency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday reviewed the General Department of Civil Defense preparations to deal with any emergency and to ensure the safety of citizens and residents amid the unfolding regional escalation.

This came during the Cabinet's meeting, chaired by the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, where First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousuf underlined the need for unifying all state bodies' efforts and taking all necessary measures to maintain national security and stability.

Several officials of the Interior Ministry's General Department of the Civil Defense briefed the Cabinet on the department's readiness and emphasized the importance of making sure that all relevant government bodies are well-prepared to deal with any emergency and to take all required measures to ensure safety of the public and protect all important state facilities.

The Cabinet tasked the General Department of the Civil Defense to present a weekly report to it about the measures taken by relevant government bodies in this regard. (end)

