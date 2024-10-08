Saudi Cabinet Welcomes Outcomes Of Anti-ISIS Coalition Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Cabinet welcomed on Tuesday the outcomes of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS.

During its meeting chaired by Saudi Mohammad bin Salman, the cabinet hoped for continued coordination among international partners to eradicate this organization and other groups.

It discussed the latest developments and their repercussions in the region and the world, Saudi Press Agency quoted of Salman al-Dosari as saying.

The Cabinet re-affirmed the Kingdom's stance against extremism and terrorism, and its commitment to preventing their financing in all forms.

Additionally, it stressed the statement issued by the exceptional ministerial meeting of GCC member states to back Palestine and Lebanon, calling on the international community to assume its responsibility to maintain security and stability of the region, and implement international legitimacy resolutions.

The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom's stance during participation in the G20 meetings, stressing the need to balance economic growth, energy security, and efforts to combat climate change.

It further affirmed its ambition to lead in the use of circular carbon economy technologies and become a global leader in producing and exporting clean energy.

The Cabinet stated that winning bid to host the 2026 International Association of Prosecutors Conference confirms the Kingdom's influential global position and significant role in promoting justice and establishing international judicial communication.

Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed other items on its agenda, including authorizing the chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to discuss and sign with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association a draft administrative agreement for the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for the Digital Development Partnership.

It finally approved organizing the World Energy Council Executive Assembly and Conference between the World Energy Council and the Saudi Ministry of Energy. (end)

