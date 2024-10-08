NAVC Gives Awards $10,000 To The Veterinary Industry Giving Tree

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Funds Will Support Veterinary Families in Need, Including Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) today announced the Veterinary Giving Tree (VIGT) as a 2024 NAVC Gives award recipient for its work in uplifting veterinary professionals experiencing distress. The NAVC Gives award includes a $10,000 contribution in support of VIGT's far-reaching contributions.

Continue Reading

"With the devastating impact Hurricane Helene has had on so many people, this extra support is especially needed now." - NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill

Beckie Mossor, MPA, RVT and Veterinary Industry Giving Tree co-founder

Post this

"Everyone knows the feeling of leaning on a veterinary professional for strength, reassurance or even emotional support when their pet faces a medical issue. But these individuals are sometimes facing their own medical or financial challenges while focusing their attention on others," said

NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "The Veterinary Industry Giving Tree is a perfect example of a grassroots program that gives back to these professionals when they need it most, and with the devastating impact Hurricane Helene has had on so many people, this extra support is especially needed now."



Veterinary nurse/technicians Beckie Mossor, Lily Preston, and Crystal Vaquera founded the Veterinary Industry Giving Tree program in 2020 with the mission to provide financial assistance to veterinary professionals and their families during difficult times. VIGT accepts anonymous nominations for veterinary professionals who are experiencing financial challenges, whether they are due to an accident, unexpected illness or other reasons. The program aims to ease the financial burden during particularly stressful times such as the holiday season, when bills can pile up and additional support can make the difference for families. The program also offers veterinary professionals to support each other during difficult times.

This year, VIGT says it will prioritize families or individuals in Western North Carolina and other areas affected by Hurricane Helene, which has devastated that area of North Carolina.

"The entire team at The Veterinary Industry Giving Tree is deeply honored and profoundly grateful to have received this award," said Beckie Mossor, MPA, RVT and Veterinary Industry Giving Tree co-founder. "The unwavering support from our profession and community has been the driving force behind our mission. It is the collective effort of those who have stepped forward to give, as well as those who have nominated themselves or others, that has made this achievement possible. We sincerely appreciate every individual who has supported us, from planting the initial seed to nurturing the growth of our tree."

NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill surprised Mossor with the news of their award last week. See this touching short video where Mossor received the news.

VIGT has supported about 150 families and individuals since its inception four years ago. This includes veterinary professionals facing unexpected cancer diagnoses, the difficulties of single parenting and the simple challenge of keeping up as costs for necessities rise. This award will contribute to VIGT's goal to support a record-breaking 50 families this year, according to the program's founders.

Created in 2023, NAVC Gives is a board-directed award program that has been initially funded by a $1 million commitment from the NAVC. Through this program, the NAVC will recognize and support individuals, groups and organizations around the world that have made a significant difference in the lives of veterinary professionals and animals. Unlike most award programs that have a set timetable for accepting nominations, NAVC Gives

will recognize accomplishments and notable achievements throughout the year based on the merit and impact of the application. Multiple awards may be given out each year and applications may be submitted throughout the year. Since its first awards were made in January, the NAVC Gives has awarded $55,000 through this program.

NAVC Gives builds upon the NAVC's long-standing commitment to philanthropic pursuits, which amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to members of the international veterinary community through scholarship programs such as the Dr. Earl H. Rippie Veterinary Nurse Leadership Scholarships, the Michael J. Day AFSCAN Scholarship, the Colin F. Burrows International Scholar Program, free education subscriptions and conference registration, and other charitable donations. Learn more about NAVC Gives and submit nominations at .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit calendar/ .

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community (NAVC)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED