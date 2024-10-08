Egypt's FM, French Envoy To Lebanon Urge Regional De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty confirmed on Tuesday during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian the necessity of intensifying coordination and consultation to contain the current escalation in the region.

Egyptian Foreign Spokesperson, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf stated that this discussion focused on the rapidly evolving developments in Lebanon and the implications of recent events.

Abdelatty warned that the current pace of escalation in the region necessitates a concerted effort for swift intervention at this critical juncture to halt the ongoing aggression against Lebanon.

He highlighted Egypt's ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and end the presidential vacancy, reiterating Egypt's complete rejection of any infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The minister also emphasized the importance of intensifying the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people, enabling Lebanese national institutions, particularly the Lebanese Army, and ensuring that all parties adhere to UN Security Council Resolution no. 1701 in all its aspects.

Minister Abdelatty affirmed that a ceasefire in Gaza, full access to aid within the territory, and halting Israeli attacks in the West Bank are essential for preventing a serious escalation in the region and avoiding a comprehensive war. (end)

aff









MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108757967