Donald Trump marks initial anniversary of October 7 attack

(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald Trump, during a solemn event in Miami, marked the first anniversary of the Hamas attack against Israel by reflecting on its impact. He described the attack as "one of the darkest hours in all of human history" and expressed that it should have united global support for the Jewish people and Israel. However, he voiced concern that, in his view, anti-Jewish sentiment has resurged, even within the U.S. and the Party. emphasized that the Party remains free from this "horrible disease" and vowed to keep it that way under his leadership.



Trump also reiterated his belief that such an attack would not have occurred if he had been in office, implying his administration would have taken stronger preventive measures. Earlier in the day, Trump visited the grave of an Orthodox Jewish rabbi in New York City.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to widespread devastation in Gaza, where the Israeli military has continued its operations following the Hamas attack last year. The conflict has resulted in nearly 42,000 deaths, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 injuries, according to local health sources. Gaza's population has faced mass displacement, and the ongoing blockade has led to severe shortages of basic necessities like food, water, and medicine. Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

