Ladybug Reveals Major Milestones In AI-Driven Nutrabuddy Platform During Alpha Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladybug Resource Group, (OTC PINK: $LBRG), now operating as Ladybug Nutratech, is excited to share an update on the development of its proprietary AI platform, NutraBuddy.

The AI NutraBuddy will not only rapidly scale the revenues of corporate owned businesses, but NutraBuddy is a powerful service tool for other businesses which can be sold through either a licensing, royalty, or direct sales model. The new platform is expected to attract approximately 10 million new users to Ladybug Nutratech during the first year after its release.

Since entering the Alpha Testing phase, we have gathered a significant amount of valuable data that has greatly contributed to refining our platform's underlying code. This phase of testing has allowed us to closely analyze user interactions, identify key areas for improvement, and implement essential enhancements to improve NutraBuddy's functionality and overall user experience.

Our team has been working diligently to ensure the platform continues to evolve, incorporating the latest advancements in AI to better serve our customers. The insights gained during this testing period have not only validated our initial development approach but have also provided a roadmap for further optimization as we progress toward the Beta Testing phase.

We remain committed to delivering an innovative and robust AI-driven solution that will enhance user wellness by making personalized nutritional recommendations more accurate, accessible, and effective. Stay tuned for more updates as we move closer to a full-scale launch!

About Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group Inc., operating under Ladybug NutraTech, is making great strides to be a leading player in the health and wellness e-commerce sector. With innovative strategies, diverse product offerings, and a commitment to customer and shareholder satisfaction, the company remains at the forefront of its industry.

