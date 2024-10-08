Horbulin: Officials Should Gradually Pass Through Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Security Studies Institute Volodymyr Horbulin supported the impossibility of holding public office without military experience and opposed the law on economic reservation.

The academician said this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“We need a law on the impossibility of being in public service without military experience, for example, from 2027. Officials should gradually go through the front, and their replacement, as well as the replacement of young people capable of the front at enterprises, should be at the expense of veterans and women. All of this should be enshrined in the decisions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff - this will restore the motivation of society and unite it in the difficult moment that Ukraine is currently experiencing,” he said.

Horbulin also called for the principle of fairness in the mobilization process.

“There should be no legalization of bribery from the fulfillment of the civic duty to defend the state - in the form of unacceptable laws such as“economic reservation,” the academician emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, in September, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government was working to improve the system of booking employees on a“fight or flight” basis.

Ukrainian enterprises are facing a critical shortage of staff due to the lack of an effective reservation system for military service.