Sec 144 Around Centres In North

According to officials,

the randomisation of polling staff has been completed, with the final round of randomisation and allocation of counting centres set for tomorrow morning.

Counting will begin at 8 am in adherence to all necessary protocols outlined by the Election Commission of India (ECI), they said.

An official said a robust security system has been established to protect the counting process, and the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be transported to counting centres following ECI guidelines.

“To maintain law and order, Section 144 will be enforced outside the counting centres. Candidates will also have access to live streaming to monitor activities within the centres, ensuring transparency,” he added.

Police officials have assured a secure and conducive environment for the counting process, reaffirming the commitment of both the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to uphold democratic principles.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police of Rural Kashmir have issued a traffic advisory for Baramulla on Vote Counting Day, advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel toward GDC Baramulla.

Traffic Diversions

From Srinagar to Baramulla & Uri: Vehicles will be diverted at Sangrama via Fruit Mandi Sopore, Ladoora and Azad Gunj, leading to Main Town Baramulla and Uri.

From Uri to Baramulla & Srinagar: Traffic from Uri will be redirected at Khanpora Bridge via Azad Gunj, Ladoora, Fruit Mandi Sopore and Sangrama to the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

Akbar Chowk and FCI Kralhar will serve as cutoff points for vehicles heading toward GDC Baramulla. The authorities regret any inconvenience this may cause and have assured that smooth traffic management will be in place during the counting process .



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now