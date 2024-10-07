Sec 144 Around Centres In North
Date
10/7/2024 8:11:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With the counting for 16 north Kashmir assembly segments scheduled for tomorrow, officials on Monday said all arrangements, including a three-tier security framework, are in place to ensure a smooth process.
According to officials,
ADVERTISEMENT
the randomisation of polling staff has been completed, with the final round of randomisation and allocation of counting centres set for tomorrow morning.
Counting will begin at 8 am in adherence to all necessary protocols outlined by the Election Commission of India (ECI), they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
An official said a robust security system has been established to protect the counting process, and the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be transported to counting centres following ECI guidelines.
“To maintain law and order, Section 144 will be enforced outside the counting centres. Candidates will also have access to live streaming to monitor activities within the centres, ensuring transparency,” he added.
Read Also
5 Nominated Members Will Be From BJP: Sofi
J&K Poll Outcome Hangs In Balance
Police officials have assured a secure and conducive environment for the counting process, reaffirming the commitment of both the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to uphold democratic principles.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police of Rural Kashmir have issued a traffic advisory for Baramulla on Vote Counting Day, advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel toward GDC Baramulla.
Traffic Diversions
From Srinagar to Baramulla & Uri: Vehicles will be diverted at Sangrama via Fruit Mandi Sopore, Ladoora and Azad Gunj, leading to Main Town Baramulla and Uri.
From Uri to Baramulla & Srinagar: Traffic from Uri will be redirected at Khanpora Bridge via Azad Gunj, Ladoora, Fruit Mandi Sopore and Sangrama to the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
Akbar Chowk and FCI Kralhar will serve as cutoff points for vehicles heading toward GDC Baramulla. The authorities regret any inconvenience this may cause and have assured that smooth traffic management will be in place during the counting process .
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07102024000215011059ID1108755448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.