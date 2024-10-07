عربي


ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic For September 2024


10/7/2024 4:46:09 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 14.7% in Colombia, and declined 0.8% in Puerto Rico and 8.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR ; BMV: ASUR), ASUR,
a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2024 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.5% compared to September 2023.

Passenger traffic increased 14.7% in Colombia and presented declines of 0.8% in Puerto Rico, and Mexico of 8.1%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 15.2% in international traffic and 14.5% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported 26.0% growth in international traffic and a decrease of 3.9% in domestic traffic. Mexico, in turn, reported declines in domestic and international traffic of 4.9% and 12.4%, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from September 1 to September 30, 2024, and from September 1 to September 30, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Mexico

2,969,995

2,728,720

(8.1)


32,481,343

31,314,960

(3.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,710,341

1,625,803

(4.9)

15,759,432

14,767,525

(6.3)

International Traffic

1,259,654

1,102,917

(12.4)

16,721,911

16,547,435

(1.0)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

779,645

773,296

(0.8)


9,276,974

10,047,837

8.3

Domestic Traffic

700,161

673,145

(3.9)

8,304,336

8,891,739

7.1

International Traffic

79,484

100,151

26.0

972,638

1,156,098

18.9

Colombia

1,179,114

1,352,202

14.7


11,011,229

12,218,181

11.0

Domestic Traffic

935,316

1,071,395

14.5

8,850,024

9,551,303

7.9

International Traffic

243,798

280,807

15.2

2,161,205

2,666,878

23.4

Total Traffic

4,928,754

4,854,218

(1.5)


52,769,546

53,580,978

1.5

Domestic Traffic

3,345,818

3,370,343

0.7

32,913,792

33,210,567

0.9

International Traffic

1,582,936

1,483,875

(6.3)

19,855,754

20,370,411

2.6


Mexico Passenger Traffic








September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,710,341

1,625,803

(4.9)


15,759,432

14,767,525

(6.3)

CUN

Cancun

978,454

864,863

(11.6)

8,853,792

7,653,937

(13.6)

CZM

Cozumel

15,939

20,588

29.2

142,592

182,858

28.2

HUX

Huatulco

51,730

48,736

(5.8)

618,438

539,971

(12.7)

MID

Merida

246,828

269,715

9.3

2,445,615

2,461,397

0.6

MTT

Minatitlan

11,901

11,878

(0.2)

97,285

106,053

9.0

OAX

Oaxaca

118,822

115,314

(3.0)

1,075,145

1,125,579

4.7

TAP

Tapachula

43,572

47,118

8.1

390,730

450,659

15.3

VER

Veracruz

130,430

130,462

0.0

1,157,052

1,155,154

(0.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

112,665

117,129

4.0

978,783

1,091,917

11.6

International Traffic

1,259,654

1,102,917

(12.4)


16,721,911

16,547,435

(1.0)

CUN

Cancun

1,192,419

1,034,391

(13.3)

15,762,850

15,459,648

(1.9)

CZM

Cozumel

18,797

12,112

(35.6)

356,914

376,282

5.4

HUX

Huatulco

1,185

746

(37.0)

80,422

105,301

30.9

MID

Merida

20,905

23,800

13.8

244,222

275,022

12.6

MTT

Minatitlan

634

654

3.2

6,245

5,633

(9.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

14,173

17,234

21.6

162,345

183,913

13.3

TAP

Tapachula

949

556

(41.4)

13,201

9,853

(25.4)

VER

Veracruz

8,350

11,469

37.4

74,717

106,823

43.0

VSA

Villahermosa

2,242

1,955

(12.8)

20,995

24,960

18.9

Traffic Total Mexico

2,969,995

2,728,720

(8.1)


32,481,343

31,314,960

(3.6)

CUN

Cancun

2,170,873

1,899,254

(12.5)

24,616,642

23,113,585

(6.1)

CZM

Cozumel

34,736

32,700

(5.9)

499,506

559,140

11.9

HUX

Huatulco

52,915

49,482

(6.5)

698,860

645,272

(7.7)

MID

Merida

267,733

293,515

9.6

2,689,837

2,736,419

1.7

MTT

Minatitlan

12,535

12,532

(0.0)

103,530

111,686

7.9

OAX

Oaxaca

132,995

132,548

(0.3)

1,237,490

1,309,492

5.8

TAP

Tapachula

44,521

47,674

7.1

403,931

460,512

14.0

VER

Veracruz

138,780

141,931

2.3

1,231,769

1,261,977

2.5

VSA

Villahermosa

114,907

119,084

3.6

999,778

1,116,877

11.7

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

SJU Total

779,645

773,296

(0.8)


9,276,974

10,047,837

8.3

Domestic Traffic

700,161

673,145

(3.9)

8,304,336

8,891,739

7.1

International Traffic

79,484

100,151

26.0

972,638

1,156,098

18.9


Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







September

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024


2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

935,316

1,071,395

14.5


8,850,024

9,551,303

7.9

MDE

Rionegro

685,683

807,930

17.8

6,572,034

7,153,886

8.9

EOH

Medellin

106,948

100,749

(5.8)

908,002

909,606

0.2

MTR

Monteria

94,411

115,008

21.8

938,411

1,076,651

14.7

APO

Carepa

17,298

15,055

(13.0)

151,936

132,117

(13.0)

UIB

Quibdo

28,656

27,461

(4.2)

261,181

248,976

(4.7)

CZU

Corozal

2,320

5,192

123.8

18,460

30,067

62.9

International Traffic

243,798

280,807

15.2


2,161,205

2,666,878

23.4

MDE

Rionegro

243,798

280,807

15.2

2,161,205

2,666,878

23.4

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,179,114

1,352,202

14.7


11,011,229

12,218,181

11.0

MDE

Rionegro

929,481

1,088,737

17.1

8,733,239

9,820,764

12.5

EOH

Medellin

106,948

100,749

(5.8)

908,002

909,606

0.2

MTR

Monteria

94,411

115,008

21.8

938,411

1,076,651

14.7

APO

Carepa

17,298

15,055

(13.0)

151,936

132,117

(13.0)

UIB

Quibdo

28,656

27,461

(4.2)

261,181

248,976

(4.7)

CZU

Corozal

2,320

5,192

123.8

18,460

30,067

62.9

About ASUR
 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

