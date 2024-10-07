Websites Of Russian Courts, Judicial Department Down
10/7/2024 3:10:36 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning hours of Monday, October 7, the websites of the Russian courts on the sudrf domain and that of the Judicial Department, including the site of the Pravosudie State-Run Automated System, went out of service.
This was reported by Mediazona , Ukrinform saw
The press services of the Russian courts offered no comment on why their websites are down, forwarding the enquiries to the Pravosudie press service. The latter was not available for comment when contacted via phone.
At the same time, the websites of Moscow courts, hosted on a separate domain, operate as usual.
HUR cyber
specialists attack resources of Russian army suppliers – source
As reported earlier, online broadcasting and internal services of the Russian propaganda state media holding VGTRK went down today amid an apparent cyberattack.
At the same time, an informed source in Ukraine's law enforcement agencies told Ukrinform that Ukrainian hackers this way "congratulated" Putin on his birthday.
