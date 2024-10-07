Ukraine, Slovakia To Develop Cooperation In Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Slovakia, the heads of the respective ministries signed a memorandum of cooperation in agriculture and the food industry.

That is according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, the document envisages cooperation at the level of associations and farmers of the two countries and strengthening direct horizontal ties between them.

“It is important for Ukrainian and Slovak farmers to understand each other in order to establish a long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation. The experience of our partners is valuable in this regard. Our farmers continue to sow and harvest in extremely difficult conditions, and Ukraine continues to ensure food security for the world,” said Vitalii Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In addition, the agriculture ministries of Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to cooperate in areas including animal and plant breeding, as well as export development, with a particular focus on agricultural research.

The Ukrainian minister invited his Slovak counterpart, Richard Takáč, to join the support of Ukrainian farmers in the frontline regions. This includes not only grants but also the establishment of joint Ukrainian-Slovak enterprises for deep processing.

