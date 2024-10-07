(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The SaaS unicorn welcomes a new CMO, CRO, and CSO to build on its go-to-market strategy and growth in the industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Marketing ActiveCampaign

announced it has added Amy Kilpatrick as its new Chief Marketing Officer, Carine Roman as its Chief Revenue Officer, and Shay Howe as its Chief Strategy Officer. These three roles will be instrumental in ActiveCampaign's mission to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and deliver unparalleled value to businesses, empowering them to create deeper, more meaningful customer relationships at scale.

ActiveCampaign Expands Executive Team with Proven Martech Innovators

Continue Reading

Kilpatrick was most recently the CMO of the Composable Content Platform Contentful. She previously served as the Vice President of Integrated Marketing for Mailchimp, helping to drive the company's significant growth from 2016 to 2021. She also held marketing leadership roles in the cybersecurity and telecommunication industries. Kilpatrick will be hyper-focused on scaling and building the ActiveCampaign brand with SMBs across the globe.

Roman served as Mailchimp's first Chief Customer Officer for three years before coming to ActiveCampaign as CRO. At Mailchimp, she built its sales team from the ground up, brought customer success and sales together under one org, and completely developed their pre and post sales functions. Roman will be focused on building, scaling, and growing ActiveCampaign's incremental efforts for new and existing business, as well as the customer experience.

Howe was named ActiveCampaign's Chief Strategy Officer, formerly operating as the company's Chief Marketing Officer for the past two years. In this role, he will be focused on driving ActiveCampaign's corporate strategy, new product lines, corporate development, and strategic partnerships. Howe has been at the company for over 7 years, and along with leading marketing, has also held leadership roles across product and design.

"These leadership appointments mark an exciting new chapter for ActiveCampaign as we continue to scale and innovate. Each of these leaders brings a wealth of experience, proven results, and a deep passion for helping businesses succeed," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "With Amy Kilpatrick driving our marketing efforts, Carine Roman leading both revenue generation and customer experience, and Shay Howe shaping our strategic direction, we're driving even greater impact for our customers. I'm confident that their expertise and vision will play a crucial role in our journey to redefine customer experiences and empower businesses to build deeper, more authentic relationships with their customers."

Over the past 12 months, ActiveCampaign has added Joy Whinery to its executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer, reimagined its product direction with a greater emphasis on AI, opened two new hub locations in Costa Rica and Poland, and acquired OneSend, a suite of tools empowering franchise, multi-location brands, and reseller agencies.

These new additions to the company's leadership team will enhance its growth opportunities by fostering a deeper understanding of customer needs. With an unwavering commitment to serving its customers, they will drive strategic initiatives that expand ActiveCampaign's global reach, elevate personalized customer experiences, and accelerate innovation across the platform to better support all businesses.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's industry-leading marketing automation platform helps small teams power big businesses. Customers from over 170 countries depend on ActiveCampaign's mix of pre-built automations and integrations (including Facebook, Google, WordPress, Salesforce, Shopify, and Square) to power personalized marketing, transactional emails, and one-to-one CRM interactions throughout the customer lifecycle.

ActiveCampaign holds the highest customer satisfaction rating among Marketing Automation, E-Commerce Personalization, Landing Page Builders, and CRM solutions on G2

and is one of only a handful of software solutions with over 12,500 positive reviews. ActiveCampaign has also been named the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Learn more and start your free trial at ActiveCampaign .

SOURCE ActiveCampaign, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED