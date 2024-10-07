Sam's Club Sued For Allegedly Failing To Pay Their Workers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles accusing Sam's Club of failing to properly pay workers who worked the closing shift at their California operations.

Bradley Grombacher, LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of Sam's Club employees who worked the opening shift and were allegedly not paid properly.

According to the lawsuit, Sam's Club employees who work until closing are locked in the store after it closes and aren't paid for their time. The suit alleges this behavior happened at various locations in California, including:

Bakersfield Store #4819; Chino Store #6610; Citrus Heights Store #4799; Concord Store #6612; Corona Store #4709; El Monte Store #6614; Glendora Store #6240; La Habra Store #4735; Murrieta Store #4822;

Oxnard Store #6455;

Palm Desert Store #6609;

Palmdale Store #4767;

Riverside Store #6378;

Roseville Store #6621;

Sacramento Store #6622;

San Bernardino Store #6624;

San Diego Store #6235;

Santa Clarita Store #4824;

Torrance Store #6628;

Vacaville Store #6433; and /or Yuba City Store #6405.

According to the complaint, employees working closing shifts are confined inside Sam's Club locked stores after they have clocked out, until they are released from the secured premises by a key-carrying supervisor. During that time, no matter how long it is, they are not paid.

"Hundreds of Sam's Club employees in California had their employee rights violated by not being properly paid," said attorney Kiley Grombacher. "We're fighting to get them the compensation they worked for and deserve."

The case is Carlos Sanchez et al. v. Sam's West, Inc., Sam's Club, USDC Central District of California, Case No. 2:21-CV-05122-SVW-JC.

Anyone wishing to join this lawsuit can call (866) 881-0403 or go to .

