Sybiha Held Talks With His Slovak Counterpart In Transcarpathia

During the second round of joint consultations between the of Ukraine and the Slovak Republic, Foreign of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held bilateral talks with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Juraj Blanar.

This was reported by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“The parties discussed key issues of the Ukrainian-Slovak agenda, in particular further support for Ukraine in the face of Russian armed aggression, Slovakia's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Global Peace Summit,” the foreign ministry said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that the Ukrainian side hopes that Slovakia will join the Group of Seven declaration on support for Ukraine and conclude a corresponding bilateral security agreement. He also offered Slovakia to take patronage of one of Ukraine's regions in the context of restoring and developing trade and investment.

The Ministers paid special attention to assistance in the field of humanitarian demining in the context of the implementation of paragraph 8 of the Peace Formula“Environmental Security”. In this context, Sybiha expressed hope for the contribution of Slovak partners to the Conference on Mine Action in Ukraine to be held on October 17-18 in Lausanne.

The Foreign Minister also informed about the current security situation and the need to strengthen Ukraine's resilience in the run-up to the winter. He thanked the Slovak side for the decision to allocate EUR 500,000 for the energy needs and restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure as part of the Bilateral Development Cooperation Plan of Slovakia. These funds will be used to purchase energy equipment from a Slovak company and then transfer it to Ukraine.

and infrastructure: Shmyhal highlights progress in joint projects with Slovaki

The ministers exchanged views on cooperation with third countries in the context of preparations for the planned international events.

The focus was also on expanding the consular presence in Slovakia to protect the rights and meet the needs of Ukrainian citizens, the Foreign Ministry said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia supports Ukraine's accession to the EU by 100%, but is cold towards Ukraine's membership in NATO.

