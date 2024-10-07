Kuwait Ministerial Cmte Discusses Sustainable Development Usage Of Treated Water

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti ministerial committee convened on Monday to discuss the sustainable development usage of treated water. A statement by the of Electricity, Water, and revealed that Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri headed the committee's meeting alongside Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan. The committee consisted of several state bodies, added the statement, affirming that the meeting formulated the goals and mechanisms to achieve the goals of this new entity. (end) fr

