Dual Venom PKO Tourneys Make Their Way To ACR Poker This October With Over $6.5 Million Guaranteed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its biggest Mystery Bounty and PLO Venom events in August, ACR Poker is bringing another doubleheader to the table this October with its dual Venom PKO tournaments, featuring a total of over $6.5 Million in guarantees.

Starting Sunday, October 13th, poker players can dive into two major Venom tourneys: the $5 Million guaranteed NLH PKO and the $1.5 Million guaranteed PLO PKO , each with five Day 1 options to choose from.



Running over four days, the $5 Million NLH PKO Venom offers huge bounties and the chance for potentially life-changing payouts, with the last champion taking home over $544,000 in prize money and bounties . Meanwhile, the $1.5 Million PLO PKO Venom debuts as ACR Poker's largest-ever PLO PKO event, providing players with the opportunity to compete for big prizes in this 3 day-tourney.

"Our Venom PKO's are always fun and full of surprises, and this time it's going to be even better with both the NLH and PLO tourneys running at the same time," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Chasing those big bounties and payouts adds that extra layer of excitement, and with all the different ways to qualify, anyone can jump in and be part of the action."

While the buy-in for both Venom PKO tourneys is $2,650, players can also secure their seat for much less or even for free during ACR Poker's Venom Fever. With 644 seats guaranteed for the NLH PKO Venom and 71 seats for the PLO PKO Venom, players can qualify through a variety of satellites, such as the Beast, Venom Madness, Direct Satellites, and Mega Satellites-with paths starting at $0.

Moneymaker also noted that for a buy-in of only $66, players can warm up for the Dual Venom tourneys with the $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup , running from October 1st-27th. What's more, ACR Poker is running a variety of 'Venom Special' tourneys during each Day 1 of the Dual Venoms, with over $11 Million total guaranteed, and buy-ins ranging from $16.50 to $1,050.

Across its previous eight editions, ACR Poker's Venom NLH PKO has consistently surpassed its guarantee. The last tourney in January of this year attracted a strong field of 2,839 players, resulting in a prize pool of $7,097,500-easily exceeding its original $5 million guarantee.

For more information on the upcoming Venom PKO tourneys, including the full schedule, visit ACRPoker

or read the ACR Poker blog .

About ACR Poker



Formerly known as Americas

Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

SOURCE ACR Poker

