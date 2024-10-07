Final Voting For The Body Armor Innovation Award 2024 Now Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMSTERDAM, NH, NETHERLANDS, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BodyArmorNews is proud to announce that the final for the highly anticipated Body Armor Innovation Award 2024 is now open to the public. After an intense first round, featuring two competitive heats and over 1,100 votes from professionals, four finalists have emerged. The award highlights groundbreaking advancements in body armor technology, and the public vote will help decide the winner of this prestigious accolade.The Finalists:DuPont Life ProtectionInnovation: Kevlar® EXOTMKevlar® EXOTM is a revolutionary lightweight aramid fiber technology that reduces body armor weight by up to 30%, enhancing both flexibility and comfort for the wearer without compromising protection.Teijin AramidInnovation: Circular Twaron® InitiativeThis initiative combines sustainability with high performance, using recycled materials to create the renowned Twaron® fibers while maintaining their exceptional strength and durability.MKU LimitedInnovation: KAVRO DOMA 360 HelmetA cutting-edge ballistic helmet that offers superior protection against high-caliber threats, including AK-47 rounds, while ensuring wearer comfort with a Back Face Signature (BFS) of less than 20mm.Avient CorporationInnovation: Dyneema® SB301Dyneema® SB301 sets a new standard for sustainable body armor with its bio-based ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber, offering superior ballistic protection while significantly reducing its carbon footprint.How the Final Voting Works:Public voting opens on Monday, October 7, 2024, and will remain open for fourteen days. Voters can cast their ballots for their favorite innovation, with the final results combining public votes and expert panel scores. The public vote will be weighted as follows:1st place: 20 points2nd place: 10 points3rd place: 5 pointsAn expert panel consisting of industry veterans Jake G., Michael Bundy, and J. Luiten will also contribute their scores:Favorite finalist: 10 pointsRunner-up: 5 pointsIn the event of a tie, the winner of the public vote will take home the Body Armor Innovation Award 2024.Voting Information:Voting is open to the public on LinkedIn, and individuals can cast their vote by visiting the official poll on the BodyArmorNews LinkedIn page.🔗 Click here to vote for your favorite innovation!:li:activity:7248975186832609280/About the Body Armor Innovation AwardThe Body Armor Innovation Award recognizes and celebrates breakthroughs in the field of body armor and personal protection. This prestigious award brings attention to innovative companies that are pushing the boundaries of technology, sustainability, and safety in defense solutions.Media Contact:Scott Burtonchief editorBodyArmorNews+31 612624803...About BodyArmorNewsBodyArmorNews is the leading source of information for body armor manufacturers, suppliers, and law enforcement professionals around the globe. Our mission is to highlight advancements in body armor technology and provide insights into the latest industry trends.# #This press release informs media outlets, industry professionals, and the public about the launch of final voting for the award.

