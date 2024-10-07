Railroad Track Damaged In Kharkiv Region As Result Of Shelling
Date
10/7/2024 5:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to enemy shelling last night in the Kharkiv region, a railway track was damaged, and electric trains will temporarily stop running on the Kharkiv-Derhachi-Slatyne-Nova Kozacha route.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Dergachi City Council.
“Due to damage to the railway track caused by nighttime enemy shelling, electric trains will temporarily not run on the route Kharkiv - Derhachi - Slatyne - Nova Kozacha,” the statement reads.
It is noted that the resumption of railway traffic will be announced later.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an enemy drone struck the village of Borova , Izyum district, in Kharkiv region. As a result, a civilian man was killed.
