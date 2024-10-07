UK leaves policy on Palestine unchanged despite Israel’s year-long genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) As the world observes the first anniversary of the violence in Gaza, the UK's Labour Party has not made significant changes to its policy regarding Palestine. Following the general on July 4, the Labour took some initial steps, such as imposing a partial arms embargo on Israel and withdrawing its objection to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. However, as months passed, no substantial actions have been taken to halt the violence in Gaza, leading to disappointment among those who hoped for a shift in the UK’s approach.



Although the Labour government has called for a cease-fire and improvements in the humanitarian situation in Gaza, it has refrained from directly condemning Israel's military actions. Before the elections, Labour Party leader and Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted that Israel had the right to cut off essential services to Gaza, which has sparked controversy and debate.



Data from the Department for Business and Trade reveals that the UK has approved over 100 export licenses for weapons and military equipment to Israel since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The UK's inaction to terminate these export licenses amid allegations of war crimes by the Israeli army has faced backlash domestically and internationally. Although Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on September 2 that about 30 of the 350 licenses for arms sales to Israel would be suspended, critics argue that this partial embargo is inadequate.



Moreover, the suspension does not extend to UK-made components for Israel's F-35 fighter jets, which are believed to constitute a significant portion of the aircraft used in bombings. Defense Secretary John Healey claimed that suspending some licenses would not significantly affect Israel's security, while human rights organizations have criticized the Labour government for its insufficient and delayed response. Labour lawmaker Zarah Sultana has emphasized that arms sales to Israel exacerbate the UK's complicity in the ongoing conflict and violations of international law. An independent parliamentary group, the "Independent Alliance," has called for an immediate halt to all arms shipments to Israel.

