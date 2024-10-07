Missile Fragments Fell In Two Districts Of Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary information, the wreckage of a Russian missile fell in Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram .

According to him,“according to preliminary information, a rocket fragment fell in the Solomianskyi district of the city. All services are on their way to the scene.”

“Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage. The information is being clarified,” the KCMA said in a statement .

Over dozen Russiandowned in Kyiv region overnight Monday

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that debris had fallen in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration said that on the morning of October 7, Russians launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K aircraft. Air defense was operating in the capital.