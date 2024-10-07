Oceanx Brings In Hoffman Agency To Lead Global PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX has hired the Hoffman Agency as global lead PR firm, as the organisation begins its multi-year exploration in Southeast Asia .



Hoffman secured the Southeast Asian remit following a competitive RFP. The partnership has further extended to the US and UK, in support of the global launch of the OCEANXPLORERS

docuseries, co-created by OceanX, National Geographic, BBC Natural History Unit, and Lightstorm Earth.



In Southeast Asia, Hoffman's teams in Singapore and Indonesia are working with Ocean X to enhance brand awareness and spotlight the NGO's impact on ocean science, education and conservation.



The remit, which will extend to more markets in the region, spans media strategy and partner and government communications to event management and counselling on social media and digital marketing.



Founded by Bridgewater Associates investors Mark Dalio and Ray Dalio, OceanX aims to combine science, technology and media to explore and raise awareness for the oceans, supporting and facilitating ocean research for scientists, science institutions, media companies and philanthropy partners.

