Eight More People Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces continued their air on several parts of Lebanon on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others.

Four people were killed and over a dozen others an on Kifon town in the northern region of Mount Lebanon, according to Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese of Public Health.

A similar attack killed four people and wounded several others in Marjayoun town, south Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Earlier today, medical sources said 23 people were killed and 93 other injured in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours. (pickup previous)

