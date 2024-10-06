Qatar-Kenya Labor Committee Convenes For Collaborative Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Nairobi: The Qatar-Kenya Joint Committee held its meeting today in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, co-chaired by of Labor, HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kenya, HE Alfred Mutua.

The committee discussed aspects of joint cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the field of labor, including enhancing cooperation in organizing the recruitment of Kenyan workers and increasing reliance on skilled and trained labor that meets the needs of Qatar's labor and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030. The committee also reviewed the implementation of the labor agreement signed between Qatar and Kenya.

During the meeting, both ministers expressed their pride in the level of relations between Qatar and Kenya, which have been strengthened under the wise leadership of both countries.

HE Dr. Al Marri stressed the significance of sustaining and continuing the joint committee meetings, as they play a vital role in reinforcing the strategic partnership and bilateral ties between Qatar and Kenya. He noted that the activation of joint technical committees would be instrumental in addressing any challenges and advancing collaborative labor efforts in the near future.

HE Al Marri also underscored that Qatar has emerged as a leading example in labor regulations, following a series of reforms in recent years, which have received commendations from major international labor organizations, prominent human rights groups, and United Nations entities.

Earlier today, HE the Minister of Labor met with HE Alfred Mutua, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kenya, on the sidelines of the Qatar-Kenya Joint Labor Committee meeting. The meeting discussed enhancing bilateral relations in labor fields and ways to support and develop them.