Diplomat: Kuwait Steadfast In Support To Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is steadfast on its efforts to support the Palestinian cause through the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as capital, said a on Sunday.

Speaking to KUNA after a symposium on Gaza held at the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign for Arab affairs at the Foreign Ambassador Ahmad Al-Bakr said that the Palestinian cause was a priority for Kuwait and was a standing issue that would hopefully end with Palestinians gaining full rights and an independent state with eastern Jerusalem as capital.

Kuwait always support the cause in all regional and international participations, he affirmed, adding that the current year-long brutish Israeli occupation campaign against the Gaza Strip must stop and end in a ceasefire.

He stressed that providing protection to the Palestinian people, freeing their prisoners, and establishing an independent state were all but a few demands that the Palestinians deserved.

He warned that the harrowing situation in the region, due to the Israeli aggressors, might lead to grave consequences.

On his part, Mazen AboulHosn -- IOM Chief of Mission in Kuwait -- told KUNA that recent UN reports revealed that over 1.9 million people were internally displaced in Gaza, adding that the number might be far greater than what was reported.

The IOM official deemed the happenings in Gaza as catastrophic especially with 70 percent of infrastructure in Gaza already collapsed.

With the number of operating hospitals at 16 and casualties' numbers reaching over 41,000 deaths and 96,000 injured, the whole image could only be described as bleak, he said.

Matters, according to what was occurring daily, would only get worse with no intervention by the UN, the international community, and key parties, AboulHosn said, indicating that abiding by international law was the only way to prevent the situation from worsening.

Also providing similar statements, head of the executive committee of The Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR), Jamal Al-Nouri revealed that the KSR had spent last year and during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip around USD 21 million to help in the relief aid efforts, pointing out that over 6,000 tons of material managed to reach Gaza.

He went on to say that the KSR teams managed to enter Gaza on two occasion early this April delivering 10 tons of medical aid and medicine in addition to preforming 420 surgeries in Gaza's hospitals. (end)

ajr













MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108750536