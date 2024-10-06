Security Council supports UN director following Israeli reprimand

(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council has expressed its unequivocal support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in light of Israel's recent decision to bar him from entering the country. This action was taken after Guterres failed to promptly condemn a missile attack on Israel carried out by Iran.



In a statement released by the 15-member council, member states encouraged all United Nations countries to foster a “productive and effective relationship” with the Secretary-General. They emphasized the importance of refraining from actions that might undermine his work. The statement affirmed the council's full backing of Guterres, highlighting the critical role he plays and the broader significance of the United Nations, particularly amid rising tensions in the Middle East.



Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that Guterres had been declared persona non grata, criticizing him for not denouncing what he called an "abhorrent attack" executed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps the day before. The missile strike involved around 200 missiles aimed at Israel, a response to ongoing Israeli bombardments of Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the recent killings of key Hamas and Hezbollah figures by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



In reaction to Israel's rebuke, Guterres condemned the Iranian missile attacks and called for an end to the escalating cycle of violence between the two sides. He had previously denounced both Israel and Hezbollah amid the ongoing cross-border conflict.



Israel has intensified its military operations, launching ground attacks against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon alongside extensive airstrikes. The IDF asserts that these operations aim to curtail cross-border rocket and mortar assaults from Hezbollah.



The incident underscores the complicated dynamics surrounding the United Nations's role in the region and the ongoing challenges faced by the Secretary-General in navigating international relations during times of heightened conflict. The Security Council's support for Guterres reflects a commitment to upholding the integrity and effectiveness of the United Nations , especially in the context of escalating violence in the Middle East.

