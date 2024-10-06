عربي


Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/6/2024 5:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The day's highlights include the Futsal World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina or France, and the Spanish classic Sevilla vs Real Betis in the Spanish Championship.

Additionally, the Brazilian Women's Championship round, Premier League , Italian Championship, and MLS competitions bring great matches for soccer fans.
Futsal World Cup


  • 9:30 AM - Ukraine vs Argentina or France (3rd place) - Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+
  • 12:00 PM - Brazil vs Argentina or France (Final) - Globo, Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+

Spanish Championship

  • 9:00 AM - Girona vs Athletic Bilbao - Disney+
  • 11:15 AM - Alavés vs Barcelona - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Sevilla vs Real Betis - ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid - ESPN and Disney+


Italian Championship

  • 7:30 AM - Juventus vs Cagliari - ESPN and Disney+
  • 10:00 AM - Bologna vs Parma - Disney+
  • 10:00 AM - Lazio vs Empoli - Disney+
  • 1:00 PM - Monza vs Roma - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Fiorentina vs Milan - Disney+

Premier League

  • 10:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Disney+
  • 10:00 AM - Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:30 PM - Brighton vs Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+

MLS

  • 5:00 PM - New York City vs Nashville - Apple TV+
  • 8:00 PM - Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas - Apple TV+

German Championship

  • 10:30 AM - FC Heidenheim vs RB Leipzig - Onefootball
  • 2:30 PM - Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim - Sportv, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball

Where to Watch Brazil's Futsal World Cup Final Live Today

  • The Brazil vs Argentina or France match for the Futsal World Cup final will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+ at 12:00 PM.

What Time is the Sevilla vs Real Betis Classic in the Spanish Championship?

  • The Sevilla vs Real Betis match will be broadcast live on ESPN 3 and Disney+ at 1:30 PM.

Which Soccer Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo

  • 12:00 PM - Brazil vs Argentina or France - Futsal World Cup (Final)

Sportv

  • 9:30 AM - Ukraine vs Argentina or France (3rd place) - Futsal World Cup
  • 12:00 PM - Brazil vs Argentina or France - Futsal World Cup (Final)
  • 6:30 PM - Corinthians women vs Adiffem women - Women's Copa Libertadores

ESPN

  • 7:30 AM - Juventus vs Cagliari - Italian Championship
  • 10:00 AM - Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
  • 4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid - Spanish Championship
  • 7:00 PM - Platense vs River Plate - Argentine Championship
  • 9:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs Argentinos Juniors - Argentine Championship

Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live and Online Today?
CazéTV

  • 9:30 AM - Ukraine vs Argentina or France (3rd place) - Futsal World Cup
  • 12:00 PM - Brazil vs Argentina or France - Futsal World Cup (Final)

Disney+

  • 10:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Premier League
  • 1:30 PM - Sevilla vs Real Betis - Spanish Championship

