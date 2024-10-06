Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The day's highlights include the Futsal final between Brazil and Argentina or France, and the Spanish classic Sevilla vs Real Betis in the Spanish Championship.



Additionally, the Brazilian Women's Championship round, , Italian Championship, and MLS competitions bring great matches for soccer fans.

Futsal World Cup







9:30 AM - Ukraine vs Argentina or France (3rd place) - Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+

12:00 PM - Brazil vs Argentina or France (Final) - Globo, Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+







9:00 AM - Girona vs Athletic Bilbao - Disney+



11:15 AM - Alavés vs Barcelona - Disney+



1:30 PM - Sevilla vs Real Betis - ESPN 3 and Disney+

4:00 PM - Real Sociedad vs Atlético de Madrid - ESPN and Disney+







7:30 AM - Juventus vs Cagliari - ESPN and Disney+



10:00 AM - Bologna vs Parma - Disney+



10:00 AM - Lazio vs Empoli - Disney+



1:00 PM - Monza vs Roma - Disney+

3:45 PM - Fiorentina vs Milan - Disney+







10:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Disney+



10:00 AM - Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM - Brighton vs Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+







5:00 PM - New York City vs Nashville - Apple TV+

8:00 PM - Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas - Apple TV+







10:30 AM - FC Heidenheim vs RB Leipzig - Onefootball

2:30 PM - Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim - Sportv, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball





