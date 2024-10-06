Israel On High Alert Marking First Anniversary Of Al-Aqsa Flood

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Israeli security forces have declared a state of alert across the country in anticipation of the first anniversary of "Al-Aqsa Flood" battle, which was launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023, against settlements in the Gaza Envelope. They emphasized that this is a response to the Iranian missile attack and that they will continue to bombard Hezbollah in Lebanon "relentlessly."

One day before the anniversary of Hamas's unprecedented attack on settlements in the Gaza Envelope and southern occupied Palestinian towns, Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that the "wounds have not yet healed." He also emphasized that Iran and its "agents" pose a "constant threat" to the country.

Israeli security forces have declared a state of maximum alert in Israel and are mobilizing in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with plans to deploy around 5,000 police officers in major Israeli cities due to concerns about potential attacks and armed operations, according to Israeli media reports. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated,“Iran has launched hundreds of missiles at our lands and cities twice; it is Israel's duty and right to defend itself and respond to these attacks, and that is what we will do.” Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that Israeli forces are "on alert" in anticipation of "attacks." In a message to Jews around the world, the Israeli president spoke about the "constant threat posed by Iran and its terrorist proxies to the state," noting that "hatred blinds them, and they are determined to destroy our unique Jewish state," as he put it.

On the other hand, an Israeli military official stated that Israel is "preparing a response" to the Iranian attack that targeted it on Tuesday. This comes as retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, an operation attributed to Israel, as well as the Israeli airstrike on September 27 that targeted Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which resulted in the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader alongside him.



