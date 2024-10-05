Three Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Civilians In Kherson
10/5/2024 8:09:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian soldiers attacked civilians in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district with a drone, injuring three people.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The occupiers attacked civilians with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Three people were injured. A 55-year-old man and 65- and 70-year-old women suffered blast and shrapnel injuries," the post reads.
The regional administration said that the victims were outside during the enemy attack. All of them were hospitalized.
