Three Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Civilians In Kherson

Russian attacked civilians in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district with a drone, injuring three people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers attacked civilians with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Three people were injured. A 55-year-old man and 65- and 70-year-old women suffered blast and shrapnel injuries," the post reads.

The regional administration said that the were outside during the enemy attack. All of them were hospitalized.