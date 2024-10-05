Azerbaijani Students Won TÜRKSOY Essay Competition

Azerbaijani Students Won TÜRKSOY Essay Competition
10/5/2024 7:10:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Turkic Culture Organization (TÜRKSOY) has
announced the winners of the essay competition among school
students on the topic "Makhit Mukhli - Thinker and Poet," held in
collaboration with the ministries of education of Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan,
starting on March 15, Azernews reports.
Three winners were announced from each country.
From Azerbaijan, the winners are Fidan Karimli, Khumar
Mammadova, and Nazrin Hasanli. The other winners include Alimjan
Dulat, Akerke Cantaskızı, and Aykerkem Turlıgazı from Kazakhstan;
Gulendam Rahimova, Mehricamal Begcanova, and Tumar Ashirova from
Turkmenistan; Akylay Melisova, Qubara Sovetbekova, and Elzana
Mirlanova from Kyrgyzstan; Shahzoda Bahtiyerova, Nodircon
Rakhmiddinov, and Madina Toqabekova from Uzbekistan; and Betül
Düriye Aktaş, Asude Koru, and Fatmanur Ogüt from Turkiye.
