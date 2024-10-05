عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Infrastructure Facility In Mykolaiv

Russians Attack Infrastructure Facility In Mykolaiv


10/5/2024 2:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening of Friday, October 4, the Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, reportedly with X-59/X-69 type cruise missiles.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The attack occurred around 22:27; no casualties were reported.

Before that, at 14:15, October 4, the enemy carried out artillery shelling on an open area of the Halytsynivka community in Mykolaiv district. There were no casualties.

Read also: Russians launch nine airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia region

As reported by Ukrinform, blasts rang out in Mykolaiv last evening.

MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108748714


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search