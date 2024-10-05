Russians Attack Infrastructure Facility In Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening of Friday, October 4, the Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, reportedly with X-59/X-69 type missiles.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The attack occurred around 22:27; no casualties were reported.

Before that, at 14:15, October 4, the enemy carried out artillery shelling on an open area of the Halytsynivka community in Mykolaiv district. There were no casualties.

on

As reported by Ukrinform, blasts rang out in Mykolaiv last evening.