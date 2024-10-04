Brazil’S Trade Surplus Shrinks 41.6% In September 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's trade surplus for September 2024 fell to $5.363 billion, marking a 41.6% decrease from the same month in 2023.



The of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services (MDIC ) reported this figure, which surpassed predictions of $4.7 billion. In response, the adjusted its 2024 trade balance projections downward.



MDIC now anticipates a total surplus of $70.4 billion for 2024, reduced from its earlier forecast of $79.2 billion. This revised estimate represents a 28.9% drop from the 2023 surplus of $98.9 billion.



The adjustment reflects changing global economic conditions and their impact on Brazil's trade performance. September's exports remained stable at $28.789 billion, aligning with 2023 figures.



However, shipments of oil, iron ore, soybeans, and corn decreased, offset by gains in coffee, sugar, meat, and cellulose exports. Imports rose by 20% to $23.426 billion, driven by increased purchases of fertilizers, vehicle accessories, and medicines.







The cumulative trade surplus for the first nine months of 2024 totaled $59.119 billion, a 17.4% decrease from 2023. Total exports reached $255.456 billion, while imports amounted to $196.338 billion.



These numbers reflect ongoing challenges in Brazil's international trade dynamics. Brazil's trade relationships showed varied trends.

Navigating Trade Dynamics

Exports to China, Hong Kong, and Macau declined by 20.43%, while sales to North America increased by 3.9%. South American and European markets saw growth of 7.76% and 8.85%, respectively.



MDIC revised its 2024 projections, now expecting total exports of $335.7 billion and imports of $265.3 billion. Herlon Brandão, Director of Foreign Trade Statistics and Studies, noted declining export prices as a factor influencing the results.



He also mentioned a slight decrease in global demand. The Brazilian trade balance continues to navigate a complex global economic environment.



Fluctuations in commodity prices, shifts in international demand, and changing trade relationships all play crucial roles.



As Brazil adapts to these challenges, the coming months will be critical in determining the country's trade performance for the remainder of 2024.

