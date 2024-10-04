Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Through Employee Development
Date
10/4/2024 2:00:31 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In this episode of ESG Talk, Tom Rayner, founder of Sillion, a transition consultancy focused on corporate ESG, and Ian Plummer, the commercial director of Auto Trader Group, the largest automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom join Andie Wood. Tune in as they discuss the sustainability skills gap and share practical advice and lessons learned from successfully implementing a carbon literacy program for over 1,000 professionals.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .
MENAFN04102024007202015466ID1108747398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.