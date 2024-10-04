عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Through Employee Development

Closing The Sustainability Skills Gap Through Employee Development


10/4/2024 2:00:31 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this episode of ESG Talk, Tom Rayner, founder of Sillion, a transition consultancy focused on corporate ESG, and Ian Plummer, the commercial director of Auto Trader Group, the largest automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom join Andie Wood. Tune in as they discuss the sustainability skills gap and share practical advice and lessons learned from successfully implementing a carbon literacy program for over 1,000 professionals.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .

MENAFN04102024007202015466ID1108747398


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search