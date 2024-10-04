EUDR Compliance: What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- 3BL) As global endeavors to curb deforestation gain momentum, companies around the world are looking to tighten their operations and secure their chains to achieve compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Adhering to EUDR goes beyond mere regulatory compliance - this regulation stands as a pledge to sustainability and ethical sourcing. Manufacturers, operators, and traders of key and their derived products in the EU will be impacted by EUDR, which aims to prevent the and export of products linked to deforestation and forest degradation.

The EUDR took effect on June 29, 2023, and will apply to EU imports starting on December 30, 2024, with some special provisions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a start date of June 30, 2025. However, earlier this week, the European Commission proposed an extra 12 months of phasing-in time for companies who are required to comply with the EUDR. If approved by the European Parliament and the Council, it would make the law applicable on 30 December 2025 for large companies and 30 June 2026 for micro- and small enterprises.

The EUDR covers seven commodities that are heavily linked to deforestation and forest degradation: soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa, coffee, and rubber. To comply with EUDR, these commodities and their derived products must be deforestation-free, covered by a due diligence statement attesting to that fact, and must adhere to the legal sourcing regulations of the country of origin. The cut-off date for the allowance of deforestation or forest degradation to produce these commodities was December 31, 2020 - this means that products produced after this date must not have caused deforestation and forest degradation.

In this blog , we answer some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding EUDR compliance. We also explain how SCS Global Services can help you meet these requirements and demonstrate your commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

In this blog we cover the following topics and questions:



What is a due diligence statement and what information should it contain?

What are the requirements for geo-location and what are the best practices to geo-locate products?

What are the due diligence requirements for fair labor practices and what language is required to maintain compliance?

What are the benefits of certifications for EUDR compliance and overall sustainability? How can SCS Global Services help you with EUDR compliance?

