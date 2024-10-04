UNLOCK HOLIDAY TRAVEL SECRETS WITH GOING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The App Reveals the Best Times to Flights, Avoid Price Jumps, and Maximize Rewards

As the holiday season approaches, travelers seek the best strategies for booking flights without breaking the bank. Going , the travel app for discovering flight deals, uncovered critical insights into the best times to buy holiday flights and how to dodge spikes in last-minute ticket prices, making this holiday season more affordable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thanksgiving is one of the best times of year to find a cheap international flight

"Overall, flight prices coming out of summer are the lowest we've seen in years," said Scott Keyes, Founder and Chief Flight Expert at Going. "This holiday season, Going members can save anywhere from 40% to 90% on flights, provided they have the right tools. It's important to understand cheap flights as a matter of probabilities. Each day presents a certain likelihood that a great deal may arise."

Best Time to Buy Holiday Flights:

According to Going, there isn't a specific "best" date for booking flights, but the closer to the holidays, the more challenging it becomes to find affordable fares. Scott Keyes said it's like buying a winter coat in the off season when they are discounted, similarly, holiday flights are most likely to go on sale in the opposite season. By the time November rolls around, Keyes said travelers should not expect deals. The recommendation is to book the next reasonable fare that is found. After booking, it is advisable to monitor prices for any drops. If a fare decreases, travelers can take advantage of airlines' elimination of *change fees. For example, if a flight is booked for $500 and the price falls to $300 the following week, rebooking can yield a $200 travel credit for a future flight.

When to Fly for the Holidays:

Flying during peak holiday periods such as Thanksgiving and New Year's not only results in inflated fares but also significant airport congestion. However, there are savings to be found with flexibility. The cheapest days to fly are almost always the holidays themselves, saving upwards of 25% on overall ticket cost.

For Thanksgiving, the Tuesday or Wednesday before the holiday are typically the busiest and most expensive for departure. The Sunday after Thanksgiving is often the busiest travel day of the year. With around three million people expected to be traveling on any given day over Thanksgiving, it's key to avoid booking on these dates. Travelers are much more likely to get lower fares if they can be flexible with their travel by shifting their departure dates to the weekend before or the week after.

For Christmas, travelers will likely pay the most if they depart on Sunday, December 22 or Monday, December 23. Opting for travel on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day can yield savings. Returning on December 31 versus January 1 is optimal not only in terms of price, but also in terms of avoiding crowds traveling on New Year's Day.

Pro Tip: Thanksgiving is one of the best times of year to find a cheap international flight. The millions of travelers flying domestically are, by definition, not traveling internationally. What do airlines do to fill all those planes flying to Paris, Cancún and Barcelona? Simple: Slash the fare.

Last-Minute Flight Strategies:

If a last-minute ticket for Christmas is needed, there are strategies to avoid predictable price hikes. It is advised to book your flight at least 21 days in advance. Why 21 days? Many airlines require a 21-day advance purchase requirement for the lowest fares. If booking occurs 20 days before the flight, the previous cheapest fare will expire, and the new lowest fare could be $100 to $200 higher.

Special Deals Between Thanksgiving and Christmas:

There's a two-week window between Thanksgiving and Christmas that's booming with fantastic roundtrip flight **deals. Because Thanksgiving falls a week later this year, travelers can get a head start on taking advantage of deals to quintessential winter holiday destinations. Avoid the crowds, and enjoy the holidays by heading early to:

for only(60% off peak season pricing)for only(55% off peak season pricing)for only(60% off peak season pricing)

Additional destinations with holiday cheer are the Bavarian region of Germany, Vienna, Zagreb, and Helsinki which are home to some of the best Christmas markets in Europe. In the U.S., travelers can visit McAdenville, North Carolina - which is dubbed Christmas Town, U.S.A. Alternatively head to the Bavarian-style village of Leavenworth, Washington, known as one of the best Christmas towns in the US.

Maximizing Reward Flights During Peak Seasons:

When cash prices soar during peak travel seasons, points become especially valuable. Going recently introduced Going With Points ***, dedicated points and miles deals within the Going app. Similar to cash flight deals, Going will alert members when cheap points and miles deals pop up to and from their preferred destinations.

Travelers with specific credit cards should be aware that some perks or credits may expire at the end of the year. The recommendation is to use it before it's lost. Many travelers are also chasing status on airlines or hotel programs which will need to be earned before the end of the calendar year, or early 2025 for select programs.

Alternatively, choosing a low-cost carrier may be another way to save money. Low-cost carriers are almost always the cheapest option when searching, but are notoriously restrictive. However, there is good news for travelers this holiday season: Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines recently removed change and cancellation fees for economy fare types, providing travelers with more flexibility.

Introducing Going's Mobile App:

The first holiday season with Going's mobile app makes it easy for travelers to save by providing seamless access to great deals. Going recently launched an exciting new Watchlist feature on the mobile app which adds up to five destinations for custom deal-finding as a Premium user and up to 10 destinations as an Elite user. Travelers will never miss a deal to a desired place, even if one pops up around the winter holidays.

For more tips and to explore how Going can revolutionize travel planning, download the Going app today.

*It is important to note that most airlines do not permit free changes on basic economy fares, making standard economy or higher preferable for added flexibility.

**The above roundtrip deals were pulled from the Going app on Monday, September 30, 2024 by Going Flight Experts. If you're working on a story, we are happy to confirm deal availability and provide additional deals if interested.

***Going With Points is available on the Going app for Premium and Elite Members

ABOUT GOING

Going, the travel app for discovering flight deals, has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true since 2015. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members' hard-earned money and limited travel time.

