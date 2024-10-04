Ukraine's Honorary Consulate Launched In Kobe, Japan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Japan has opened its doors in the city of Kobe. It is chaired by the President of the Association of Ukrainianists, Kobe Gakuin University Professor Yoshihiko Okabe.

This was reported by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"The opening of the Honorary Consulate is a continuation of the policy pursued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to expand our presence around the world, promote cultural and educational exchange, as well as strengthen ties with international partners," the Foreign Ministry noted.

MFA Ukraine added that the consulate, based on the university campus, emphasizes the importance of educational and cultural cooperation between Ukraine and Japan.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) handed to Ukraine's Education and Science Ministry over 1,089,838 textbooks for the 5th grade on the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian and foreign literature.